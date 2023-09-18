Rail Safety Week kicks off Monday

The goal of Rail Safety Week is to make people aware of how to stay safe around train tracks while making an effort to reduce railroad crashes, injuries, and deaths.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Monday kicks off a week of life-saving initiatives for practicing train rail safety. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) is hosting its Rail Safety Week with Operation Lifesavers, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and police.

Below is a list of safety initiatives and what days Rail Safety Week will cover them:

Monday, 9/18 - #STOPTrackTragedies

Tuesday, 9/19 - Operation Clear Track: Law Enforcement, First Responder Partnerships

Wednesday, 9/20 - Crossing Safety

Thursday, 9/21 - Transit Safety Thursday & Professional Driver Safety

Friday, 9/22 - Volunteer to #STOPTrackTragedies & Wear Red for Rail Safety

Saturday, 9/23 - Trespass Prevention

Sunday, 9/24 - No Photo/Video/Selfie is Worth the Risk

Officials will meet at the Wallingford Railroad Station on 343 North Cherry St. to kick off Rail Safety Week on Monday morning.

