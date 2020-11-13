CT Experts warn travelers to limit family gatherings for the holiday season to lower the spread of COVID-19

The lack of travelers was evident at Bradley International Airport. For those who are hesitant on traveling, the airport has implemented many safety precautions

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Thanksgiving and Christmas is that time when many of us take a break and look forward to family time, but this year, gatherings will have to be cut down.

The lack of travelers was evident at Bradley International Airport. For those who are hesitant about traveling, the airport has implemented many safety precautions. One of the most noticeable changes is by the baggage claims where COVID testing sites are set up.

This is available for passengers who are passing through the airport on the day of their flight and their results will be provided within 72 hours.

"We have no choice, unfortunately. we'd like to have a big family Thanksgiving, but we can't," said a Connecticut resident who did not want to be identified.

Traveling can become a worrisome event, but the thought of their loved ones has not prevented them from hopping onto a plane.

Jocelyn and David Agbay traveled from Massachusetts and doing all they can to keep each other safe while experiencing some level of normalcy this holiday season.

"We practice social distancing and you know, all the stuff you're supposed to do so hopefully we will be. I just got a new mask!" said Agbay of Worcester, MA.

"She has severe asthma so we're a little bit concerned but I guess you can't stop living and she wants to see her mom," said David Agbay of Worcester, MA.

Travelers will notice several other changes inside such as:

Increased cleaning in high traffic areas

Plexiglass shields where interactions take place

Signs reminding everyone to wear masks and to stand six feet apart

Connecticut's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deirdre Gifford spoke with FOX61's Jenn Bernstein on "The Real Story" and said most of these viruses have been spreading through social settings.

"People who are in close proximity, they're in close proximity for a prolonged period of time. That is more than just a few minutes and they take their masks off so those are the conditions when we see COVID spreading," said Dr. Gifford.

She added this spread can happen even with people we know which can be a damper for those who look forward to family time.

Julie Madsen, a therapist with Beehive Counseling and Wellness has been giving this tip to her clients who have expressed sadness for less family time this holiday season.

"Trying to have something set up where you still feel connected in some way and those virtual options can be really good - facetime has been kind of a lifesaver for a lot of people during this pandemic and trying to find some solace in that this year can be okay too," said Madsen.