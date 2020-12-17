A travel advisory and truck ban will be in effect for state highways between 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM Thursday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Dangerous road conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday with snow blanketing the roads making it difficult to travel. Barry Julian from the Department of Transportation explained, "At the rate that the snow is supposed to fall it’s going to be very hard for us to maintain that through the hours when it’s snowing like that. We can’t keep up with that, with 3 inches an hour it’s very hard”

Julian added, “They’ve been in since 8 o’clock this morning most crews will not go home until probably you’re looking at possibly Friday at 4 PM. We’re here once the snow starts even before and we stay here until the roads are cleared up.”

Primary and secondary town and city roads are taken care of by public works. "Plows will always be out there fighting the storm and keeping things open to keep the traveling public out and to keep them out safe," said the town of Vernon's Public Works Director, Dwight Ryniewicz. "You have to remember people work different shifts and there’s always a chance for emergency services they need to get through so it’s critical that we keep those roads open they depend on us."