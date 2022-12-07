Mystic Seaport Museum offers a boatload of activities for the summer

The museum allows customers to ride pedal boats, row boats and even charter craft.

GROTON, Conn. — The Mystic Seaport Museum is offering more serene escapes this summer. With fewer pandemic restrictions in place, the Seaport Museum is showcasing an array of aquatic adventures on all kinds of boats.

From riding pedal boats to row boats (which are included in your admission) to something a bit more upscale like a charter craft, the museum staff is trying to get out the message that there is something for all different price points.

Greg James, the charter and watercraft operations manager at the Mystic Seaport Museum said, “you can charter, you can paddle, you can sail.”

James, who captains a number of exotic vessels that visitors can charter at the Seaport Museum, was busy at the helm of the 26-foot day cruiser called “The Mamie” – a boat that caters to six passengers.

“We do an hour 45-minute cruise down the (Mystic) river and this is actually part of our charter fleet so you can charter it out and just have you and your crew on board up to 6 of your friends or family,” said James.

Sophia Matsas, the director of marketing and communications at the Seaport Museum said they trying to attract more people to explore their boating options on the Mystic River.

“We’re back and we’re so excited, it’s just an amazing time and it’s wonderful to see the grounds thriving again and be on the grounds themselves. We’re excited to get people out on the water.” James added, “this is a special piece of the New England coastline, it’s incredible.”

To learn more about the Mystic Seaport Museum and its boating trips, charters, and rentals click here.

The museum is also part of the 2022 Connecticut Summer at the Museum program. Click here for more information.

