Stratford brewery continues sharing local flavor with tours and outdoor fun

The decade-old brewery has become a beer-lovers' destination.

STRATFORD, Conn. — The hop yard at Two Roads Brewing Company is hopping again. This comes after COVID-19 restrictions kept many visitors away.

Two Roads, which began as a brewery a decade ago, now takes up 10 acres just off Interstate 95 in Stratford and has become a destination for craft beer lovers and families.

This summer, Two Roads continues to expand its horizons and offer more activities for visitors.

“People are back in droves and coming every weekend to celebrate having some delicious craft beer and going out with friends and families for the day,” said Collin Kennedy, the director of marketing at Two Roads.

“We have games, live artists, concerts that are free, and your dog can come with you. It’s great to have people back and it’s great to have this outdoor space back and better than ever,” said Kat Manning, the digital marketing specialist at Two Roads.

The brewery, housed in a century-old building that used to produce rivets, offers tours each Saturday.

“We have one of our brewers give the tours, you get to walk around and check it out (the brewery) from inside the glass,” said Ryan Crowley, said Two Roads staffer and brand ambassador, also known as “The Mayor of Two Roads”.

Two Roads showcases a number of their beers inside their upscale taproom and offers a variety of their craft cocktail creations on-premises. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays also bring an array of food trucks to the lot.

“It’s really a great experience to see people enjoying life again,” Kennedy added.

