Daytrippers: RollerMagic in Waterbury

Our FOX61 Daytrippers tour was back in action this morning. FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell hit the road for an adventure on 4 four wheels.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Ready..... set.... roll.....

FOX61's Daytripper team headed to the iconic Brass City staple, RollerMagic Tuesday in hopes of finding their own kind of groove and maybe even better balance.

"Roller skating is just a good way to relieve stress," said 20-year-old Jacob Fazekas from RollerMagic. "There is no way to put it other than that."

Jacob and the rest of the RollerMagic team showed FOX61's first-timers Keith McGilverly and Margaux Farrell the ropes on the rink.

"I love the physical aspect of it," said Jacob's sister, Paige Fazekas from RollerMagic. "It is fun, especially with all the live music."

"It is a whole process to learn and get good at skating," said Jacob. "It comes with a lot of practice."

"Don’t think you are going to fall, because if you think you are going to fall, you are going to fall," said Sara Tarmey who also works at the popular rink. "Just get out there, and pretend you know how to skate, and your body will just skate."

Easier said than done...

The popular spot has been open for decades and got new owners in February of 2021. They say they are now planning upgrades, and expansions to attract a new generation of families.

"I have two little kids," said Jason Arcuri from RollerMagic. "So to be able to do something that actually gets them excited, it is just an amazing thing in that regard."

If you are better on two feet, there are arcade-style games and a snack bar too, but Jacob hopes that once you try it, you come back ready to skate.

"I want them to be excited to come back," said Jacob. "Rollerskating it is really hard to be a one and done type of experience, you want to come back, and learn something new the next time, or just improve on what you have already done."

Skating will cost you about $10 a visit, depending on when you come, and if you don’t have skates, don’t worry you can rent them for just $5.

