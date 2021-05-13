Daytrippers: The Long Island Sound in Branford

For decades Captains Mike and Justin have been sharing life offshore as a father-son duo at, Sea Mist Thimble Islands Cruise.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Thursday, FOX61’s Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell hit the water in Branford for some family fun.

The duo headed for the Long Island Sound for an adventure that has something for everyone

“This might just be the best office view in all of Connecticut,” said Michael Infantino Jr., from Sea Mist Thimble Islands Cruise. “The Connecticut coastline is the most beautiful to me.

Michael Infantino Jr., Sea Mist Thimble Island Cruise 07:39:22 “It is really great to work with him every day,” said Michael. “A lot of people cant say that, so it is really nice to say that and continue the family business.”

The team docks in Branford, and navigates through 25 islands off the coast

“What is nice with the 45 minutes (cruise length), the kids can endure that short amount of time, it’s a nice quiet trip, “It is calm, being out on the water all day, it is just a great trip for the family.”

Adults ride for $15, $14 for seniors, and $8 for kids On the cruise, guests can expect to learn about the region, and look out onto gorgeous homes on private islands, plus a tale or 2 about pirates.

“Just last weekend we had a little boy come on, all of about 6 years old dressed up like a pirate, the sword, the hat, the whole nine yards,” said Michael.

If their boat is full they’ll send you to a nearby friend who might have some space as the Infantino family is committed to sharing a piece of what they, say makes Connecticut great.

“That is great, to continue to make kids happy, and families happy when they come out here,” said Michael. “That is the whole thing about this business.”

Sea Mist is currently operating on weekends through June 1st.

However, they will transition to going out every day but Tuesday for the remainder of the summer.

