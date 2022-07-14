Taste of New Haven bringing fries to the forefront

"We do pizza best here, but I also really love a good french fry of any type.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For more than a decade, Colin Caplan has been running food tours that center around the Elm City’s main staple; New Haven Apizza. But, this month, Caplan is beginning a new tour focused on…French Fries.

“I love pizza,” said Caplan. "We do pizza best here, but I also really love a good french fry of any type.”

The Taste of New Haven will soon begin their “Fries Around Town Tour” (once a month, for starters) that covers about a mile walking tour to some of the city’s standout local restaurants.

During a recent french fry tour that was held for media and food bloggers, Caplan said about the almighty french fry, “this is food at its best, this is food the way we love it, it’s comfort food and it makes everyone happy.”

The Taste of New Haven French Fry Tour will make stops at four different restaurants; Currently, they include favorites like Trinity Bar and Grill (Fish & Chips), Union League (Belgian Fries), Three Sheets (Pickle Fries), and Sherkaan (Okra Fries).

New Haven-based blogger Anthony Bagley said, after eating a handful of okra fries at Sherkaan, “this is not just about pizza, it’s a wonderful food town, it’s diverse, whatever your taste buds are.” Caplan added, “we are happy to share some of the best-kept secrets in New Haven, through french fries!”

To learn more about the Taste of New Haven Tours click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.