Ledge Lighthouse reopens to guests after COVID-19 pause

GROTON, Conn. — After more than two years, guests can take a 20-minute boat trip and set foot on a piece of history in the Long Island Sound once again.

The New London Maritime Society is resuming trips to the legendary Ledge Lighthouse after COVID-19 restrictions kept it off-limits to visitors.

New London Maritime Society volunteer and tour guide Christina Corcoran said, “it is a gem of the Long Island Sound.”

Corcoran added, “I’m so excited about getting the families out here, the kids – these are opportunities.”

The Ledge Lighthouse – now 112 years old – is a favorite for tourists due to its unique architecture and bright red paint.

Bruce Buckley, who is a board member of the Ledge Light Foundation and works to restore the historic lighthouse said, “this (lighthouse) is very unusual because it was built like a mansion and they plopped a light room on top of it and it’s stood the test of time since 1909 when it was first commissioned.”

The New London Maritime Society also has custodianship of the Harbor Lighthouse and the Race Rock Lighthouse – which are also open to visits. The Harbor Lighthouse – the tallest and most accessible lighthouse – sees the most visitors by far because it stands on the New London Harbor coast and doesn’t require a boat ride to explore it.

The Race Rock Lighthouse is a longer boat trip and access is limited.

"The best part is just being able to share this with people,” Corcoran said.

