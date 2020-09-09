'Fall Steam Ahead' for tourism season in state

The Fall foliage season appears to be coming especially early in 2020

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — “Despite the parameters of the Covid-19 pandemic, Randy Fiveash, the director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism is looking forward to leaf season in Connecticut.

“You can do the outdoor activities,” said Fiveash. “And everything is conducive to social distancing.”

Fiveash welcomed the “Staycation” platform and said the upcoming foliage season will get people out to leaf peep. “Connecticut foliage comes early and it stays longer than any place in New England.”

“In large part because of the drought we have had this Summer that’s causing the trees to start turning colors earlier,” said Healey.

Healey did add that the foliage season should be a vibrant one, “there are just all sorts of different vantage points to take in this Fall show,” he said.