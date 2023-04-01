Gold Star Memorial Bridge to receive $158 million as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge is one of four projects nationwide to receive the funding and was selected based on its importance to local and regional communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The largest structure in Connecticut will finally be seeing improvements. The state received $158 million in grant money to fix up the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London.

"This is a bridge that goes back 70-plus years. It’s long overdue and we’re getting this job done!" said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The bridge is located in Groton and New London and was built in the 40s. For decades, it has acted as a connecting corridor along the Thames River for commuters and most importantly, commerce.

As part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the bridge was one of four recipients nationwide. The money will be used for structural repairs, easing congestion and safety issues.

"This bridge is literally a lifeline for the local, regional and national economy. This project will guarantee good jobs during the construction and continue to support future job growth," said Mayor Michael Passero of the City of New London.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took part in the big announcement and emphasized its improvements will allow first responders to get to calls quickly and shipments to reach businesses on time.

"If you allow a bridge to go too long without that rehabilitation, it’s like a leaky roof, it only gets more expensive to take care of which is part of why this project succeeded in a very competitive mix," said Buttigieg.

There are also plans to create a multi-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians to access transit services.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.