Gov. Lamont directs CTtransit to provide free, weekend service for the summer

The Governor says this is part of his administrations effort to recover from the economic impacts caused by the pandemic. Free services starts Memorial Day weekend.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Lamont announced on Tuesday that he has directed CTtransit to provide free, bus service statewide to all customers every weekend beginning on Memorial Day weekend and lasting through Labor Day.

Lamont added this directive is part of his administration's ongoing efforts to help the state recover from the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help support our economic recovery from the pandemic, I want to make Connecticut’s many attractions and businesses reachable by as many of our residents as possible, and implementing free weekend bus service this summer – the busiest time of tourism season – will help facilitate that,” Gov. Lamont said. “I thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for advocating on behalf of our state to ensure that we receive the resources needed to help recover from this pandemic.”

According to the state, about 20% of residents in cities like New Britain and Waterbury rely on transit for mobility. Gov. Lamont said by offering the free service on weekends, people will be encouraged to visit locally-owned, small businesses.

“Our ability to attract weekend riders through a free weekend-ride program gives our state and our residents an additional boost towards returning to normal,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said.

The state's Department of Transportation will use $3 million Connecticut received from the CARES Act. The DOT added it will also work with transit districts outside of the CTtransit system to provide others with the free weekend program.

The service will include Memorial Day on May 31, the observed Independence Day on July 5, and Labor Day on September 6.

