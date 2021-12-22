Holiday travel rush in full swing at Bradley International Airport

Despite a rise in COVID cases from the omicron variant, passengers are taking precautions while traveling.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The holiday travel rush has been going strong at Bradley International Airport as people beat the lines to rush home to their friends and family by Christmas Day.

The airport has been packed all Wednesday morning and afternoon. Passengers all wore face masks and were socially distanced.

There were tears of joy and tight hugs as families brought balloons and signs to reunite with their loved ones after the pandemic separated them for a long time.

The CDC urged people to not travel last year as cases spiked.

This year, cases have spiked again with the omicron variant, but travelers feel more comfortable knowing they have been vaccinated.

Ed and Justine Dunn from Avon traveled to Chicago to see their son for Christmas.

"We’re going to stay with our son, do whatever he wants and not get sick," said Ed Dunn of Avon.

"We’re triple vaccinated so we’re hoping we’re good!" said Justine Dunn of Avon.

There is a testing site at the airport by the baggage claim area that offers PCR tests with results back in 48 to 72 hours, sometimes even 24.

Additionally, a free walk-up clinic is set up right next to the testing site and its days are open throughout the holiday season.

Travelers told FOX61 they will be taking their own precautions despite being vaccinated.

"Just maintaining this mask here with me and whenever I have something, just wash my hands, you know, the usual. It’s just like the flu for the most part," said Angelo Licihea of Miami, Fla.

"I was thinking of getting my booster shot earlier but I didn’t have the time so, you know, just kind of stick with the double mask situation, try to keep as much distance as possible," said Samuel Croff of Nashville, Tenn.

Airport officials said the airport gets busiest from 4 to 7 a.m. so passengers are advised to arrive 90 minutes prior to their departure time. This will help them get through TSA or find a parking spot without rushing.

