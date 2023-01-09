Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy for travelers

Between long lines at the airport and slow-moving traffic, it has some travelers wish there was another way to get where they’re going.

MADISON, Conn. — The unofficial end of summer is here.

"They say this is the last weekend of summer. It is but it’s gonna be 90 degrees in D.C. next week so it’s still going to be summer for me," said Jessica Silva of Washington D.C.

She made the drive from Washington D.C. to visit her home state of Connecticut one of many who chose to hit the roads for their Labor Day plans.

"There has definitely been pockets of traffic but the weather’s been great so like that’s been a real boost you know that’s helped a lot," Silva said.

However, like many others driving to their destinations gas prices are a bit of a bummer.

According to AAA, the national average is just about the same as this time last year at $3.81. But prices have climbed higher than a month ago.

"I’ve seen it starting to rise back up since it lowered," said Ryan Gleason of Attleboro, MA who was visiting Connecticut for the weekend. "It’s usually a tank and a half to get down and back," Gleason.

Others chose to take to the skies for the long weekend. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen more than 14 million passengers Labor Day weekend. With Friday marking the busiest day.

Between long lines at the airport and slow-moving traffic, it has some travelers wish there was another way to get where they’re going.

Like Ralph Reece of Northport, NY who just needs to make it across the Sound to get home.

"We’re from Long Island and if I could, we live right there," he said.

However you are getting to your plans, experts suggest planning ahead and leaving early. Which leaves more time to enjoy the extra day off.

"Make the most of this long weekend, I’m excited to not work," Gleason said.

If you will be out on the roads, the Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be safe and drive sober. Police departments around the state will be doing enforcement this weekend.

