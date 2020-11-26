Nearly 90% of CT Residents will be staying home for Thanksgiving

"And more than 50% of those staying home say it is because of COVID," said AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The day before Thanksgiving tends to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. This year, COVID-19 has put a significant dent in travel plans but that doesn’t mean everyone stayed off the roads.

"It has been smooth sailing," said Anna Fox.

The Curry College Junior is making the long ride home to Madison, New Jersey for the holidays. Less drivers on the roads has cut her trip down by two hours.

"The traffic isn’t too bad," said Fox. "It usually takes us like six hours. It’s only taking four hours right now so not too bad."

Less travelers were too be expected this Thanksgiving with the backdrop of COVID-19. AAA of Greater Hartford reporting nearly 90% of Connecticut residents were going to stay home for Thanksgiving.

"And more than 50% of those staying home say it is because of COVID," said AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter.

For those who do venture out to a socially distanced gathering, most are taking the roads. AAA saying this year it is more important than ever to plan ahead to limit your chances of exposure.

"You might want to pack some extra food so you can limit the number of stops that you have to make along the way," said Parmenter.

"Snacks and drinks. Need to keep it fueled up when you’re driving," said Kourtney Ferro who is on her way to New Jersey for a thanksgiving dinner with her husband and Grandparents. "We’ve got a good six-hour drive ahead of us."

Connecticut State Police will be out enforcing the laws of the road. Just because there are less drivers doesn’t mean there is less risks behind the wheel. State police will be on the lookout for drunk driving as well as distracted driving.

"Obey the speed limit, keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of yours and if you do see any type of hazardous driving behavior please contact 911," said Trooper Josue Dorelus.

To wherever your travels may take you this holiday season, plan ahead, have a full tank, and take the proper precautions to keep you and your family safe.