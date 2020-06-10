New Mexico added to CT Travel Advisory List

No new states were removed from the list Tuesday. If you entered CT from these states, you need to quarantine for 14 days.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest CT Travel Advisory List Tuesday evening, showing one new addition.

New Mexico has been added to the list of states that meets the criteria to be placed on the list. Last week, Colorado was added to the list. There were no new states removed from the list Tuesday.

As of October 6, there are now 35 states on the CT Travel Advisory List.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

On September 30, Bradley International Airport will be announcing a new COVID-19 testing site. According to a press release sent out by the airport, the testing site will be for passengers and employees.

WEEKLY CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



➡️ Added to impacted locations: New Mexico



➡️ No states/territories removed this week



If you're entering Connecticut from these locations, you need to quarantine 14 days. See full list ⬇️ https://t.co/lMJvc6xJNC — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 6, 2020

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here.