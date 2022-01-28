Transportation service cancellations across CT

As the winter Nor'easter approaches, transportation systems across Connecticut are suspending services.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the winter Nor'easter settles in, transportation systems across Connecticut are delaying or canceling services.

Airlines

Avelo Airlines at Tweed New Haven Airport has canceled over a dozen flights for Saturday and Sunday.

Check your Avelo flight status here.

Check other Tweed flight statuses here.

Most flights arriving at Bradley International Airport have been canceled for Friday night. Check your flight status here.

Trains

Metro-North is suspending service Saturday for the Wassaic, New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branches Trains will run hourly for the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines.

The CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East have been suspended for Saturday.

Amtrak has canceled most of its regional services for Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Acela services between Washington, D.C. and New York/Boston have been canceled, as well as all Northeast Regional & Vermonter Service between Boston and New York.

On Sunday, Northeast Regional trains 150 & 160 (operating between Boston and New York) are canceled.

Buses

CTtransit and CTfastrak services will be suspended from 2 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT) will be suspended Saturday and will resume regular services on Monday.

Roads

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state emergency operations center, which will start at 6 a.m., and has implemented a travel ban on tractor trailers, which will go into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

