As the weather warms, will tourism in Connecticut heat up?

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Like so many venues across the state, business at the Connecticut Trolley Museum came to a screeching halt when the pandemic struck a year ago, but, as spring temperatures take over, there is new hope at the historic venue.

Gina Maria Alimberti, the business manager at the Connecticut Trolley Museum said, “we have a full calendar throughout the year,” and noted that opening day will be March 27th to celebrate Easter.

The COVID-19 protocols will still be in place at the Trolley Museum and at attractions all across Connecticut but, they feel, 2021 will provide a stronger platform for more visitors to experience.

"We are all excited here,” Alimberti said. “We want our visitors, our families, and our members to come here and enjoy what we have.”

The Connecticut Office of Tourism has recently completed research and insights for the upcoming spring and summer travel season.

“We’re not going to let our guard down and people are going to be coming back and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to Connecticut,” Randy Fiveash, the director at the Connecticut Office of Tourism said.

The office of tourism surveyed potential northeast travelers and found that 41% of people plan to take a leisure trip in the next three months and 54% in the next six months.

Furthermore, 63% surveyed said they will feel comfortable engaging in a range of tourism activities after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination, including visits to festivals, live performances, and, even indoor attractions.

“We expect the spring and summer season in Connecticut to be really good,” Fiveash said.

