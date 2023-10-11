Harford Marathon forecast: Mostly dry, watching rain approaching Saturday

Right now, Saturday morning looks mostly dry. Rain will be approaching during the day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 8,500 participants are expected in downtown Hartford on Saturday for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

The starting line for the marathon, half marathon, and team relay is in front of the Capitol at 8:00 a.m. The race kicks off with the wheelchair participants at 7:55 a.m.

The 5K race starts on Capitol Avenue between Clinton and West at 8:01 a.m. Later in the morning, the HMF FitKids Run is at 9:30 a.m. at the end side of Bushnell Park.

The weather is always crucial on race day, and the forecast is trending in the runners' favor.

There will be a storm developing south of New England with quite a bit of rain. The latest trends are slower, and farther south, which means less rain in Connecticut.

Saturday morning looks mostly dry and comfortably cool. Early morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, rising to around 50 degrees by 9 a.m. There could be some breaks of sun before clouds thicken up.

Showers are possible on Saturday afternoon. If the timing holds, most runners will get their races in dry.

Right now, wind doesn't look like much of a factor, coming in out of the northwest or west between 5 to 10 mph, with occasionally gusts to 15 mph.

We will keep a close eye on the timing and track of this system. You can check back here and on the FOX61 weather page for updates every morning and evening.

