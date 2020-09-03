5.8 magnitude earthquake off California's North Coast, felt in Bay Area

The earthquake happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake Sunday evening, struck just off the coast near Eureka, California according to the USGS.

The quake happened at 7:59 p.m.

The shallow earthquake was felt nearly 200 miles south in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The USGS is forecasting a chance of smaller aftershocks near the epicenter over the next week.

No tsunami warnings or watches were issued following the earthquake.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP: