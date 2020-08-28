Amid more outages, Eversource refuses to commit to refunds - says, 'There will be hearings'

At one point, 99% of Branford was without power. By 4:00 PM Friday it was down to about 25%.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Gov. Lamont has declared a state of emergency following Thursday’s powerful storms. Eversource is in damage cleanup mode - and in more ways than one. Their feet were held to the fire Friday by upset customers and public officials.

At one point, 99% of Branford was without power. By 4:00 PM Friday it was down to about 25%. Eversource said they have nearly 400 crews working across the state with about 80 in Branford and more on the way. But some residents were not happy.

Senator Richard Blumenthal turned up the heat.

"I am going to be watching how well Eversource performs here in Branford," Blumenthal said.

The embattled utility is under the microscope following their response to Isaias.

Eversource President Craig Hallstrom said, "You have my commitment, we will get to the outages and we will clean this up as fast as humanly possible."

But Branford resident Al Curbow says restoration isn’t the problem.

"The insane amount of the bills is still there. My sister went from $350 to over $800 in one month. She doesn’t have that kind of money." Curbow, along with Branford business owner John Iskra hollered questions at the public officials on the steps of the town hall.

Hallstrom at one point, said, "We can get you a name and number right after this."

The public utility regulatory authority ordered Eversource to stop the delivery charges that caused customers bills last month to be sky-high, but customers say not much has changed this month.

"A lot of politicians, a lot of talk. No action at all," said Iskra. They are demanding answers.

"As soon as we start asking questions, look where they go. I guess this is lunchtime," quipped Iskra. They are also demanding more than just words. "Does he care that I’m losing money every minute and every hour?" asked Iskra.

Hallstrom said, "The increases in the bill are primarily driven by usage."

FOX61 pressed Hallstrom and asked if Eversource owes anything to the community?

Hallstrom said, "There will be hearings and dockets with PURA and those things will be addressed at that time. Right today I’m focused on getting the power back for the customers here."