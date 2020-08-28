United Illuminating plans power outage in Ansonia to repair substation

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police announced Thursday evening there will be a planned power outage due to a downed tree bear a substation.
The tree is on a transmission line at the United Illuminating substation in Ansonia. Power will be shut off at 10 PM as crews work to remove the tree. People living on and around North Main Street to the Seymour town line and from East Main Street to the Woodbridge town line will be impacted.
Police say the United Illuminating plans to restore the power as quickly as possible but expects at least a two-hour power outage.
Storms rolled into to Connecticut Thursday evening impacting southern Connecticut towns like Branford and Hamden.
As of 8:50 PM Thursday, Eversource is reporting 31 customers affected.