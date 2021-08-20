Boaters by the shoreline secure their boats to the dock before Henri hits

Boaters were seen taking their boats out for one last ride before the storm hits.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Summer weekends are typically spent on the water, but this time is a different story.

People made sure their boats were securely tied to the dock to prevent any mishaps as the shoreline is expected to get strong, whipping winds.

Boaters were seen taking their boats out for one last ride before the storm hits.

"Endured two 60 miles an hour storms and one 70 that was almost life-threatening," said Thomas Golden of Niantic.

When it comes to storms, whether they are snowstorms or rainstorms, Golden has been through it all.

In fact, he almost lost his boat and his life when operating his boat through a couple of Nor'easters.

Golden said never again and instead, he is going to put his safety first this Sunday.

"You need to respect because if it hits us if it changes a little course, it could be vicious, but I don’t have a trailer for a boat this size. I’ve got double ropes on everything. I’m not going to stay on the boat because my daughter - I don’t want to get them worried," added Golden.

Right across from him is Tommy Neigel who owned a small fishing boat.

Every Sunday, Neigel said he takes his boat out to find his best catch, but he might save that for Saturday instead.

"Well, I was considering trying it up with extra ropes but since the track is moving a little closer to the west at this point since it’s a small boat, I’ll just pull it out of the water," said Neigel.

The marina was packed with over 100 boats, all securely tied to the dock with double ropes. Some yachts even called at the last minute to ask if there are any more spaces left.

An extra pair of eyes will be kept on the boats Sunday which is Owen Wheeler's job.

He will be working extra hours to make sure the prized possessions will not be damaged.

"Lines are very important because you know, I’ve had a lot of lines snap here in the past during storms like last summer. I’ve had a couple of lines. I’ll definitely stay down here longer just to ensure safety," said Wheeler, assistant manager of Thamesport Marina.

For those who are considering going against Mother Nature, Wheeler said that is probably not the smartest idea.

"Make sure that any friends that would come on the boat, make sure that they know so they don’t come down here and try to get on the boat," added Wheeler.

