Bracing for the bitter cold | New warming center to open in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Bracing for the bitter cold; new temporary warming center to open in Manchester

The Cornerstone Foundation out of Rockville has been providing a warm place and warm meals for those who need it for nearly 40 years.

Now Manchester officials have agreed to open a temporary warming center working with the Cornerstone Foundation at the Community Y in the North End.

"We’re hoping to open fairly soon we just found out today that everything is a go. So we will be able to put people in overnight so that they can be out in the cold, ” said Executive Director Sharon Redfern.

COVID-19 protocols have been implemented in shelters and warming centers as well.

"We have dividers up here because this used to be two open areas one for men and one for women. Now because of Covid and a side benefit is privacy, we have put up dividers in our other shelters it’s all separate bedrooms,” said Redfern.

Wind chill values are expected to dip into the negative teens by Saturday morning. Governor Lamont has ordered the state's serve cold weather protocol to go into effect starting Thursday.