What to have in your car ahead of winter weather season

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the winter season approaches, do you have everything you need in your car for cold, winter weather while on the road?

A necessity would be to have both a brush and a scraper to get snow and ice off of the car before you go. Remember to remove snow and ice from not only the windows and side mirrors but from the hood, trunk and roof, per Connecticut state law.

A first-aid kit is essential and it's handy to have at any time of the year.

A blanket and even a spare jacket and winter gear can help keep you dry and warm in an emergency.

Cat litter would be good to have in the trunk. In case the tires get stuck in the snow, spread some around the tires to create some traction.

Deicer can also get ice off of the windshield.

