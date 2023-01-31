AT&T, FEMA launch online portal for weather resiliency planning

The portal provides insight into future impacts from weather and climate events for planning purposes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new Climate Risk and Resilience Portal developed by AT&T and FEMA is launching online, with the goal of helping communities prepare ahead of weather disasters.

The new website takes complex climate predictions and scenarios – breaking down the range of possibilities for states, counties, and cities across the country.

"As AT&T used this data we realized this is too valuable for us to have on our own – we need to share it – because the truth is, it’s irrelevant if AT&T is resilient in a vacuum, that is not helpful… we all have to work toward this goal of building resilience and being climate ready," according to Jessica Filante Farrington, AT&T's Director of Global and Environmental Sustainability.

The Climate Risk and Resilience Portal (ClimRR) use climate science modeling and presents the data for local emergency managers and community leaders, and the general public to access.

AT&T originally commissioned Argonne’s Center for Climate Resilience and Decision Science to produce the climate projections in ClimRR for the company’s own weather and climate adaptation efforts. Through this collaboration, AT&T has made the data used in ClimRR publicly available.

You can check out the portal and view weather and climate scenarios for Connecticut by clicking here.

