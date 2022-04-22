Earth Day events happening across Connecticut

Earth Day is a celebration of our planet and a time to give back and protect our "Blue Planet"

HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday is Earth Day, which is a celebration of our planet and a time to give back and protect Mother Nature.

Earth Day has been recognized for over 50 years with community events, neighborhood cleanups, and education on the natural happenings on the "Blue Marble." As of late, spreading awareness of climate change has been paramount on Earth Day, as scientists say our planet gets warmer year after year.

Here are some events happening across Connecticut this weekend for Earth Day.

Earth Day Climate Strike

Environmental advocates at Sunrise CT will be at the state Capitol in Hartford on Friday afternoon for a climate strike. They are calling for state government action on the climate crisis. The strike starts at 3 p.m. with speakers and music.

Sacred Heart University film showing

Sacred Heart University will present "Keepers of the Blue" at the SHU Community Theatre.

SHU senior and Easton Native Tomas Koeck is the filmmaker behind this presentation.

The showing is Friday at 7 p.m. The event is free. For more information and to get a ticket, click here.

Ansonia Earth Day

The City of Ansonia is hosting an Earth Day celebration at the Ansonia Nature Center.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission, and for all ages.

The event will include nature hikes, live animals, natural art, geocaching, and information on composting.

New Haven volunteer cleanups

Many Earth Day Community Cleanups are happening in New Haven neighborhoods and parks on Saturday morning.

There will also be a clean-up at Edgewood Park on Sunday, at 9 a.m. Meet at the Gazebo on West Rock Avenue.

Click here to register for any of the cleanup events.

Newtown Earth Day

The town of Newtown is hosting its annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the local Middle School.

There will be a neighborhood cleanup an hour before the festival, hosted by the Lions Club.

The festival will include live music, a Birds of Prey demonstration, vendor tables, and food.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.