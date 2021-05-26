Connecticut's Summer Weather outlook 2021

Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank has the full forecast of what could be expected for the upcoming summer.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The pool, beaches, barbeques, fireworks…After another long, cold New England winter, it’s time to get out and have some fun.

Summer is the season we get the most direct sunlight here in the northern hemisphere. That means the warmest and longest days. It’s all thanks to the earth’s tilt. Without a tilt, we would have no seasons and the temperature would be roughly the same year-round.

This year NOAA is forecasting above average temperatures which could run 1 to 3 degrees above average for June, July and August combined. 1 to 3 degrees doesn’t sound like much but that means warmer temperatures both days and nights on a semi-consistent basis.

Warm and…wet? NOAA is forecasting above average precipitation. Even so, more often than not, the drought situation gets worse in the summer months. Why? Because summer rain usually comes from hit-or-miss showers and storms, not widespread rainfall. This leaves some towns soaked and others parched. It's like the weather version of the lottery. So, do you feel lucky? The exception to that is years we deal with tropical storms.



Now is the fun part, figuring out how you’re going to spend time this summer!

Even though summer officially starts in June, the warmest temperatures don’t arrive until later. If you have a friend with a sweet lake house or pool, invite yourself over July, the warmest month. August comes in 2nd place.

It’s the same along the shoreline. If you’re planning a beach getaway and you like it warmer, I recommend July and August when the average temperatures are higher.

What about Long Island Sound? Fun fact, the water is the same temperature in June as it is in September! Long Island Sound is the warmest in July.

The warmer it gets, the greater the threat for severe weather. We are no stranger to it here in Connecticut and we have a better chance of experiencing severe storms and even tornadoes in July and August.

Now is also a good time to talk to your family about where your safe place is when severe weather strikes. A basement or interior room on the lowest floor is your safest bet. Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Welcome to the warmest quarter of the year in CT and whatever you have planned, we’ll be here with you every step of the way.

