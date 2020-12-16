CT's Severe Cold Weather Protocol activated in preparation of storm

Governor Lamont announced the directive to begin at 3 PM on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday he has activated Connecticut's Severe Cold Weather Protocol.

With the impending Nor'easter, Lamont said he has activated the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol will go into effect Wednesday at 3 PM. This means state agencies and municipalities will coordinate with the United Way 211 and the state's network of shelters to make sure the most vulnerable people get protection from the storm.

Anyone in need of a shelter should call 211 to get connected to the services. The Governor's office said protocols have been put in place at the shelters throughout Connecticut to adhere to the necessary COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will connect you with a nearby location.”