Customers across CT without power

A Flash Flood Watch has been put into effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thunderstorms are moving in over Connecticut Tuesday afternoon and customers around the state have been experiencing power outages.

Outages across the state as of 3:50 p.m.

Eversource customers affected: 2,727

United Illuminating customers affected: 4

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the potential for slow-moving storms that could leave a quick 2"-4" of rain in spots while other towns stay completely dry.

Storm damage reports - Two trees are down on Jennings road in Hartford. Also part of a tree down on Hayes road in South Windsor. #fox61 pic.twitter.com/b1gH2obUYM — Rachel Frank (@RachelFrank_CT) June 8, 2021

There are no more severe thunderstorms in the state as of 3:40 PM. But a new warning may get pushed for lower Fairfield County soon. #fox61 pic.twitter.com/0emTNmOp5Q — Rachel Frank (@RachelFrank_CT) June 8, 2021

