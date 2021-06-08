x
Customers across CT without power

A Flash Flood Watch has been put into effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thunderstorms are moving in over Connecticut Tuesday afternoon and customers around the state have been experiencing power outages. 

Outages across the state as of 3:50 p.m. 

Eversource customers affected: 2,727

United Illuminating customers affected: 4 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the potential for slow-moving storms that could leave a quick 2"-4" of rain in spots while other towns stay completely dry.

