Customers across CT without power

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thunderstorms are moving in over Connecticut Tuesday afternoon and customers around the state have been experiencing power outages.
Outages across the state as of 3:50 p.m.
Eversource customers affected: 2,727
United Illuminating customers affected: 4
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the potential for slow-moving storms that could leave a quick 2"-4" of rain in spots while other towns stay completely dry.
