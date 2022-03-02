DPW crews prepare for ice and snow weather event that could snarl Friday commutes

Friday could bring every form of precipitation from rain to sleet, snarling the commute to and from work.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — What a difference a week makes. From a major snowstorm to a potential ice storm. New England weather is really flexing its muscles and testing the resolve of residents and public works crews across the state.

At this time last week, we were getting you prepared for a powerful Nor’easter, now, we’re talking about a different danger - ice. Friday could bring every form of precipitation from rain to sleet, snarling the commute to and from work.

Thursday was practically a heatwave! Temperatures were in the 40s and snow piles were melting to mud. But it didn’t last long. Rain is about to collide with plummeting temps Friday.

“Rain changes over to sleet as the temperatures drop,” said Dan Carter, the Dept. of Public Works Director of Bloomfield.

The FOX61 weather experts say it’s a recipe for a rough ride.

”I always call ice an equal opportunity offender. It doesn’t matter if you are in a truck in a compact car or if you have four-wheel or all-wheel drive. Driving in the ice is difficult at best,” explained FOX61 Meteorologist Matt Scott.

Which is why people are being encouraged to stay off the roads.

“I always say give me a foot of snow before you give me a quarter of an inch of ice,” said Matt Slowik, the Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Lawns in Bloomfield.

U.S. Lawns contracts with hospitals and other businesses to keep public parking lots safe for pedestrians.

“We are actually not able to pretreat, which is what we will do for a lot of storms which breaks the bond of the ice down to the pavement,” said Slowik.

Over at the Bloomfield DPW, they were loading the trucks up with salt. If you salt too early, it all washes away. If you salt too late, it’s not effective.

“The tricky part is getting the roads treated at the right time so we don’t have a hard freeze,” explained Carter.

Knowing they’d probably stay home Friday, residents were out Thursday making their grocery runs a day early.

“Certainly I think that most people are cautious and I respect them for that and I think most people have enough wits about them to make their own decisions,” explained Beth Hugh of West Hartford.

Here at Bloomfield DPW they’ll be busy servicing 110 miles of road. But they said the other thing to watch out for is ice on tree branching with the potential to knock out power.

FOX61 did reach out to the state Department of Transportation Thursday for an interview about their preparedness. We were told no one was available.

