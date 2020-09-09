Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at about 2 a.m. and was centered 3 miles deep.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

People are taking to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence. Hundreds of reports are coming in from as far as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York on the USGS' “Did You Feel It?” map.