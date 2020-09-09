x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Weather

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at about 2 a.m. and was centered 3 miles deep.
Credit: AP
A photograph taken by a drone shows the neighborhood above the earthquake epicenter at Poets Corner and Kozloski Road in Freehold Township, N.J., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck the area early Wednesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at about 2 a.m. and was centered 3 miles deep. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning. 

The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at about 2 a.m. and was centered 3 miles deep. 

People are taking to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence. Hundreds of reports are coming in from as far as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York on the USGS' “Did You Feel It?” map.

But USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders says it's unlikely to have caused anything other than damaged shelves or falling picture frames. He says there have been just two other quakes over 3.0 magnitude in the area since 1970. 

Related Articles