Staying safe with extreme heat

Due to the extreme heat, Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather protocol for Wednesday, July 26, until Sunday, July 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is set to face some hot weather over the next few days, with temperatures reaching the 90s and heat indices reaching 100.

Some may welcome the hot weather after a July of rain and clouds, but it's always good to remember how to stay safe and cool and learn how to help if you see someone suffering from a heat-related illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heat is the leading weather-related killer in the country, with more than 600 people dying every year from heat-related illnesses.

Some people are more at risk than others of suffering from heat-related illnesses, including adults over 65 years old, people with chronic medical conditions, those who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Also more susceptible are people who take medications that worsen extreme heat's effects, people with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness.

Due to the extreme heat, Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather protocol for Wednesday, July 26, until Sunday, July 30.

See a list of cooling centers and other resources here.

If you have to be out and about during these hot days, here are some tips to stay safe:

Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets inside your vehicle. The inside of your vehicle can reach up to 120 degrees, according to the Red Cross.

Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of fluids and avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Check-in on your family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If you don't have air conditioning, find cooling centers or other areas that will be cool inside like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Darker colors will absorb the sun's rays.

Slow down! Stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities if you can.

Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outside.

Check on animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat. Makes sure they have plenty of water and shade.

Make sure you also know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to ensure your safety or others' safety.

If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or their abdomen, tet them to a cooler place and have them rest while lightly stretching the affected muscle. Make sure they have half a glass (4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes, according to the Red Cross.

The signs of heat exhaustion include cool and moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, a headache, nausea, dizziness, feel weak and exhausted. The Red Cross says if you or anyone around you are experiencing this, move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing, and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin.

Also, fan the person; if they are conscious, give them small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly! Watch for changes in their condition, and if the person refuses water, vomits, or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.

Heat stroke is life-threatening and usually happens by ignoring the initial signals of heat exhaustion, according to the Red Cross. Signs of heat stroke include red skin, which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting, and high body temperature.

Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place and quickly cool them down by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water or cover them with cold and wet towels or bags of ice.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.