First snow spooks and surprises

TORRINGTON, Conn — When Michael Martin of woke up to snow Friday he was a little confused.

“I don’t know if I should play Christmas music or horror punk,” say Martin.

The Torrington man isn’t too eager for a frosty Halloween.

“I am actually bummed I am a huge fan of Halloween which is tomorrow, And I was kind of hoping I would just get to enjoy the autumn foliage,” says Martin.

We met Jon Dowd from Lakeville who was a little more forgiving.

“It is a little too early for the snow I think, but it looks good,” says Dowd.

Elaine Chamberlain was less excited with what she spotted in Canton. “It is a little bit too early, but hopefully it will not be sticking around long,” she says.

We talked with Wayne Tazzara when the FOX61 Stormtracker stopped along Route 44. He says early snow is part of life in places like Winsted.

“Some years you do some yours you don’t, it is the weather in New England.

Martin says like it or not it we need to do or part on the road.

“Drive the speed limit or under, make sure you have good tires, and watch the people in front of you, and the people behind you man,” he says.

And finding humor can help with an October storm too. Mark Corbran sent pictures from Litchfield County to his bother thousands of miles away.