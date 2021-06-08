Handling the heat comes with the territory this week

“Everything is that much harder when it’s this hot,” said West Hartford Battalion Chief Eric Munsell.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The training at the West Hartford fire tower went on despite the heatwave that has held so many inside this week. West Hartford firefighters began their day early to escape the height of the heat but, it was still a stifling morning as they worked on various training evolutions just off Brixton Street.

“Everything is that much harder when it’s this hot,” said Battalion Chief Eric Munsell, a 21-year veteran of the West Hartford Fire Department. “Emergencies happen at all times so we have to train and stay ready at all times,” Munsell added.

In Hartford, the small farm fields at Knox, Inc were full of participants in the Urban Farming Program – just one of the community outreach and beautification initiatives that Knox provides. Patrick Doyle, the executive director of Knox said that, in the sweltering heat, hydration is key for his people and the plants, “it’s a critical time when it gets hot like this to make sure they’ve got plenty of water.”

Getting his hand's dirty planting and weeding, urban farmer, Anwar Ahmad said “I grew up in the South, we’re used to working like this,” then he added, “you just have to use common sense.”

