Hartford residents call rare October snowfall a 'breath of fresh air'

HARTFORD, Conn — The first snowflakes of the season are always that much more exciting. The City of Hartford was on standby Friday morning read to salt the roads if necessary.

"I love it. It’s not enough. I was born in February, "said Ron Darity of Hartford.

Darity, a snow lover, and father said the weather was a nice sight to wake up to especially for his children who have been stuck at home doing remote learning and this was a reason to step outside.

"I think it’s a welcoming relief. It’s a break. Instead of thinking about the mundane mess that’s going on, you got snow," added Darity.

Denise Googe, who worked in all types of weather was ready to kick start her day no matter what it was like outside. This was not a blockbuster storm, so there was not the typical supermarket stock up. However, with the pandemic, Googe said people would already be prepared for a bigger storm.

"You just got to take it a day at a time. People stock up and the merchants are more prepared now because we’ve been in COVID for such a long haul - seven or eight months - so I think they’re more proactive," said Googe of Hartford.

She was not alone. Another Hartford resident said he was happy we got a rare October snowfall.

"The roads look good! Compared to you know how they normally be because this is wet snow. The leaves haven't been no problem, but you got to watch out for the leaves. If you hit the leaves, you’re going to slide," said Robert Weatherington of Hartford.

The City of Hartford's Department of Public Works was still ready and prepped up to six trucks with salt just in case, but it turned out they did not have to use it.

"Things seem to be pretty much just wet maybe along the shoulders on some of the secondary roads might be a slight layer of slush," said Michael Looney, director of Hartford's Department of Public Works.