Pre-storm Eversource announces their plans

HARTFORD, Conn. — From their Hartford Area Work Center, Joe Nolan, the President and CEO of Eversource said, “I will tell you the response is probably the largest response I’ve ever had and I have been in this business for 37 years.”

Nolan was addressing the preparations for Tropical Storm Henri which could come ashore as a hurricane by Sunday and hit parts of Connecticut.

Nolan noted that four thousand crew workers have been reserved to respond to outages caused by the storm.

Nolan said, “all hands on deck, I have canceled all vacations so everyone is here working and will be until the last customer is back on.”

Eversource has secured around four thousand hotel rooms and trailers to house added crews if needed in the area.

Nolan said they expect that, in some areas, power could be out for five to ten days.

“We have just changed our characterization of this storm from a level 4 to a level 3 which means 49 percent of our customers could be without power for up to ten days,” added Nolan.

Eversource also noted that they have two thousand utility poles on standby and three thousand transformers.”

