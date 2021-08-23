Stranded Bolton residents call for FEMA help after Henri washes road away

Rushing water quickly clogged debris in a rusty 40-year-old culvert, which gave way, and took the access road with it.

BOLTON, Conn. — Just imagine being cut off from society. No access to the gas station, grocery store, or emergency help. Residents in Bolton are dealing with that reality.

Henri washed away their road and left them stranded. They are calling on the town, state, and federal government to step up and help.

Evelyn O’Connor of Bolton said, "I looked to the right and went oh my God. Never in my life. It was like something out of a horror picture."

Neighbor David Cook added, "It looks like a disaster to me." Henri dumped about five inches of rain on Bolton in just two hours Sunday.

"Were not really sure where to go from here," said Christy Cook.

Raging floodwaters from Henri filled nearby Bolton Lake and swelled the banks of these streams and tributaries. It quickly clogged debris in a rusty 40-year-old culvert, which gave way, and took the access road with it.

"I’ve been here 38 years and I’ve never seen water come through like that. Ever," remarked Cook.

"God forbid if something happens. How do you get an emergency vehicle in here," added O'Connor. She and three other families on this dead-end road are stranded.

Bolton Administrative Officer Jim Rupert said, "We can’t get fire trucks to them we can’t get an ambulance to them."

The town sent in an urban search and rescue team Sunday who discovered an intact footbridge upstream. For residents, it's their only means of getting groceries and essential items to the other side.

"Were hoping we get relief," said Cook.

The big question now is who pays for a new bridge?

Mark Anthony Lane is a private road. The town says residents have a restriction on their property deeds that makes them responsible.

"It doesn’t have a bridge number. It doesn’t have a state ID. In those instances where it did it would be much more likely that we would have funding from either state or federal agencies," said Rupert.

Residents say FEMA should foot the bill.

"This is going to be expansive and more expensive than any of us can possibly afford," said O'Connor.

Hemlock Construction Company told FOX61 that building a temporary bridge is a simple one-day job. But a permanent fix takes some time. The concern isn’t just emergency response vehicles. These homeowners will soon need access to fuel, propane, and septic trucks.

