Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine may impact Florida as early as Sunday

A disturbance, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, moving across the Atlantic is expected to become a tropical storm before it reaches the Leeward Islands.

This system is forecast to impact the state of Florida in some form or fashion as early as Sunday. It's too soon to tell what the exact impacts will be, but Floridians can anticipate increased rain chances as we head into next week.

The good news is that, as of now, it looks as if we will be dealing with a weaker system. However, it's important to stay tuned to updates as the forecast may change.

As of late Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. It's called a "potential" cyclone because, by definition, it is not yet a cyclone. Once there is a clear center of circulation, this system is forecast to become a tropical storm.

The next name on the list for Atlantic cyclones this year is Isaias. Pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs," Isaias would be our 9th named storm of the 2020 season.

The Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories allows the NHC to issues watches and warnings for land that will soon be impacted. This then allows emergency management and other entities to begin prepping for the storm.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The hazards affecting land, as of now, include...

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and spread into the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

RAINFALL: The potential tropical cyclone will produce total rain accumulation of 3-6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches across the Northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Rainfall accumulations of 2-4 inches is possible across the Windward Islands. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as potential riverine flooding.

The next intermediate advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will be at 2 p.m. The next complete advisory will be at 5 p.m.

Just last week, we crossed off Gonzalo and Hanna on the list. Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season making landfall in Texas over the weekend.

Hanna went from a tropical depression to nearly a category 2 hurricane in 48 hours. Hurricane advisories were not issued until 23 hours before the eye came ashore, and only 14 hours before gale force winds - just something to keep in mind.