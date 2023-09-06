Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane. Could it impact New England?

As for how the storm might potentially impact New England – it is still too soon to tell.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tropical Storm Lee is churning through the open waters of the Atlantic and it is expected to soon become a major hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean.

Lee, which is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was located about 1,265 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had a maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At the moment, it is not forecast to make landfall in the Caribbean, and it is projected to pass just northeast of the British Virgin Islands.

In the meantime, the Leeward Islands should pay close attention to the track in the coming days. Large swells are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Friday with life-threatening surf and rip currents.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. It normally peaks around Sept. 10.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration warned in August that this year’s hurricane season would be above normal. Between 14 to 21 named storms are forecast. Of those, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes.

