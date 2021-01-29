Keeping your car up and running during severe cold

AAA was actively helping customers Friday experiencing break downs in the severe cold in Connecticut and had helpful safety tips for staying prepared.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The cold could create problems for your car, but at a time when people are driving less there’s more you have to do to get your car up and running.

AAA was actively helping customers Friday experiencing break downs in the severe cold in Connecticut and had helpful safety tips for staying prepared.

“What we see a lot in these situations is that folks get in their vehicles, of course not expecting to break down, maybe they’re just running down the street to the store or to the gym and they are not dressed for the occasion,” said AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Amy Parmenter. “They are just very lightly dressed and this can become dangerous very quickly.”

AAA recommends having an emergency kit with batteries, a blanket, and in the time of COVID-19, extra masks for additional interactions with others.

However, many people work from home these days and take fewer trips. Parmenter recommended starting up the car on a regular schedule.

“With COVID-19 a lot of folks are just letting their vehicle sit for days at a time even weeks at a time,” she said. “That in itself can drain the battery and now you add the cold on top of it and AAA is just going to be busy all day.”