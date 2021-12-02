More snow will keep Connecticut crews busy in the week ahead

Statewide, the Department of Transportation is charged with keeping about 11 thousand miles of highway clear of snow

CONNECTICUT, USA — Katz Ace Hardware on Main Street in Glastonbury is a popular stop this time of year, and, with an active Winter weather pattern still in place business has been as brisk as the outdoor temperature.

Bob Kreiger, the owner of Katz Ace Hardware said most of his customers have already stocked up on shovels and ice scrapers so, this month, it’s all about sleds.

“For the first time we have snow that is staying,” Krieger said, “and everyone is having fun out sledding, especially with Covid, people want to get out of their homes, so I’ve sold out of sleds.”

Statewide, the Department of Transportation is charged with keeping about 11 thousand miles of highway clear of snow so they have 634 plow trucks at the ready should they need all of them.

Kevin Nursick, longtime spokesman for the DOT said, “when it comes to Winter weather we always want to be prepared well before a storm comes in.”

When snowstorms come in, the team at Airport Road Auto Body usually sees their lot more crowded with fender benders – or worse.