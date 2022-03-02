Public works crews face challenges with Friday freezing rain and sleet

The rain on Thursday means pre-treating the roads is difficult.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There is an all-hands-on-deck effort underway to keep Connecticut roads safe on Friday.

"Freezing rain is such a difficult driving situation we want to put everyone we have on it," said Simsbury Public Works director Tom Roy.

The rain on Thursday made it difficult for crews to pre-treat, which means public works departments focused on doing whatever else they could do to prepare.

"What we've done at this point is we've loaded up all the trucks, we've prepositioned, we'll have our crews in early before the temperature drops and we're going to be watching all of the weather carefully so as soon as we're in that range where we can see some of that icing we're going to have the crews out there treating all of the roads," Roy said.

People also spent the day doing some preparations of their own. Picking up all of the items they need to be ready for the storm.

"I got to get salt, I got to get a tarp for my generator and I've also got to get a new shovel possibly," said Jim Hazlett of Meriden.

Stores were plenty busy Thursday, helping customers get ready.

"When we started talking about the storm incoming we saw a lot of traffic," said Devin Carrafa, a team leader at Ocean State Job Lot's Berlin location.

Those stocking up on salt and ice melt had the right idea, since the rain before the switch over to freezing rain and sleet, won't pose as much of a problem at home.

"A little bit of salt on your deck or porch because it is flat will probably stay. It's not going to wash away as much as it would on a roadway," Roy said.

Still, people are reminded to be careful. Officials said to be extra cautious of that first step out the door on Friday.

"We're ready, we're prepared. All of other snow is gone and the ice melt's in the garage ready to go," said Tom Giove of Berlin.

