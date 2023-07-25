Beat the heat: Cooling centers in Connecticut

Gov. Lamont activated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather protocol for Wednesday, July 26 until Sunday, July 30.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With temperatures expected to be high and humid later this week, multiple cities across the state have opened public cooling centers.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather protocol for Wednesday, July 26 until Sunday, July 30.

The FOX61 Weather Watch team is forecasting temperatures in the low to mid-90s Wednesday through Saturday, with scattered storms on Thursday and Saturday.

Mayor Joe Ganim activated the cooling center protocol in Bridgeport, with centers located at:

2676 Fairfield Avenue (8 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

268 Putnam Street (8 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

307 Golden Hill Street, (8 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

20 Thorme Street, (8 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9 a.m.- 9 p.m.)

925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (12 p.m.- 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.).

2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (12 p.m.- 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.).

755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.) Fri & Sat (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.).

3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (12 p.m. - 8 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

1174 East Main Street, Mon (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Tues & Wed (12 p.m.- 8 p.m.), Thurs (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

The city of New London is in partnership with the New London Public Library to establish a cooling center at 63 Huntington Street. It will be in operation during library hours. On Thursday and Friday, the Senior Citizen’s Center at 10 Brainard Street will also be available as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city of Middletown will be able to seek cool comfort at the lobby of the Middletown Police Department, which is open 24 hours a day. Additional cooling centers are located at:

Russell Library on Broad Street, Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Middletown Senior Center on Durant Terrace, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

City Hall lobby. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Middletown will also be opening fire hydrant sprinklers at designated times and locations. The sprinklers will be open Wednesday through Sunday and will be at the following locations:

The Highlands Crescent Drive bus stop from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Julia Terrace from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Maplewood Terrace from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Summer Hill Road and Woodbury Circle from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Macdonough School from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Santangelo Circle from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The protocol for Stratford will provide cooling centers from Wednesday morning to Sunday, July 30. Mayor Laura Hoydick said overnight and long-term sheltering residents should contact the 221 System.

Locations in Stratford:

Birdseye Municipal Complex 468 Birdseye Street Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Stratford Library 2203 Main Street Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Stratford YMCA 3045 Main Street Monday - Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illnesses such as hyperthermia and heat exhaustion, according to the city of Middletown. The risk of it becoming life-threatening may only take a few minutes, so anyone in this condition should seek immediate medical attention. Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat stroke and may occur after several days of exposure to heat. Symptoms may include dizziness, weakness, and fatigue.

Drinking more fluids, wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and staying indoors are the best defense against heat-related illnesses, said officials.