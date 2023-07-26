CT residents find ways to stay cool as extreme hot weather protocol is activated

Wednesday is the beginning of scorching temperatures that are set to arrive the next two days.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Wednesday's extreme hot weather protocol was activated and will last until Sunday.

"It’s a little extreme in there," said Alyson Braul, owner of Lobster Tales food truck in West Hartford.

Work for Braul can range anywhere from two to 13 hours in her food truck.

"It’s really hard to work over a grill and over a fryer with the heat," added Braul.

The one thing that kept her going in her food truck is her love for cooking.

"A lot of passion, a lot of love for customers, a lot of getting good food out there," added Braul.

Dr. Cynthia Price with Hartford Healthcare had this advice for anyone who has to work in this heat.

"Take lots of breaks, get places where you can get cool, whether that’s shade, whether that’s going inside of a building," said Hartford Hospital Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Cynthia Price.

Most importantly, staying hydrated is key.

"Those Gatorades, those things that have minerals, putting them back once you sweat it out. Those are great to drink. Water is always the best. What’s not great is cold beer or two or three," added Dr. Price.

However, there are always plenty of ways to cool off. One of them being a splash pad.

Grandparents and parents took their little ones for a little splish splash before summer is over.

"I love heat! I’m from Argentina but I just love heat and winter’s too long," said Marisa Otero.

You can always look on the bright side.

"I don’t like what it’s going to be like on Friday, but this isn’t bad," said Bill Demilia of Newington.

Others like Malaysia Smith with Capital Ice Cream can agree with that.

"Even just 80, I don’t know why you’re saying 95, even just 80 is like too hot," said Smith.

Take it from the ladies who have seen an influx of customers looking for a cold, sweet treat.

"When I’m leaving, I definitely take it to go and yesterday it was melting on my shoes!" said Kyla Lewis, a worker at Capital Ice Cream.

