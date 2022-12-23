Eversource and out-of-state utility crews assist with power outages throughout state

The sound of generators was heard in some towns as residents waited patiently for power to come back on.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of homes across Connecticut are still without power as of Friday night, all while temperatures dropped to the teens.

Manchester was one of the towns hit hard by the storm. Not a sight of light was spotted in some neighborhoods but for the lucky ones, generators kept their homes running.

For the Feltes Family, they said the power was out for them at 5 a.m.

"It was a little dicey. It was pretty windy. We were watching the trees blow around outside our house," said Kat Feltes of Manchester.

"We’re also going to a neighbor’s who offered to give us wood, he’s got a ton so we have fireplaces, we should stay warm enough," said Tom Feltes of Manchester.

The Portable Generator Manufacturers Association reminded residents that generators should be 20 feet away from their homes.

"Generators can emit carbon monoxide which is very dangerous. It is not possible for humans to smell it, see it, and it can kill within minutes," said Guillermo Rodriguez, public information for Portable Manufacturers Association.

Other towns like Hebron also sat in the dark with tree branches snapped in half and power lines dangled.

Eversource encouraged their customers to be patient.

"We know tomorrow’s Christmas Eve and right after that is Christmas Day. And we’re all pushing as hard as we can to get our customers back," said Steve Sullivan, president of CT Electric Operations for Eversource.

In Tolland, Town Manager Brian Foley said outages fluctuated.

"We were up this morning to about 1100 and then it came back down not 800 and then that afternoon wind came and hit and we ballooned back up to about 1400 outages," said Foley.

As a safety precaution, it is best to let the professionals handle the mess.

"Please don’t move the trees if they’re in the roadways near the wires, it’s very dangerous," added Foley.

If you know someone who still does not have their power back, especially the elderly, Foley said to check on them to make sure they are okay and to bring them to a local warming center if needed.

