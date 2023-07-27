Experts offer tips on beating the heat and managing your energy wisely

Eversource said it is important to check your AC units to make sure there is no leakage.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thursday's humidity made it feel oppressive outside. When it gets this hot, there are some tips to consider to stay cool until the temperatures come back down.

The dog days of summer are when humans and their four-legged friends find ways to beat the heat, but some dogs struggle a little more than others.

Dr. Elizabeth Molinet at Pieper Veterinary Hospital wanted owners to pay extra attention if they own these breeds.

"Dogs that have those cute, smushy faces, those cute flat faces like bulldogs, pugs, boxers, they also have upper airway compromise just based on their breed, so they’re more at risk as well," said Dr. Molinet.

Another common mistake is leaving dogs in a hot car for what may seem like a few minutes.

"Within ten minutes, a car can heat up really quickly as much as 20 degrees and in an hour, a car can heat up 40 degrees more than the ambient temperature outside," added Dr. Molinet.

Speaking of temperature, according to Eversource, during the summer months, Eversource customers in Connecticut use about 35% more electricity and that increased demand can put a strain on the electric system.

Ricardo Jordan, the manager of efficiency with Eversource advised keeping your air conditioner set as warm as comfort allows especially if you are not home.

"For every degree, you actually raise your thermostat, you can use anywhere from 1 to 3 percent less energy and it’s really important, especially during the day when most of us aren’t home," said Jordan.

Also, check your AC system to make sure the cool air is flowing where you want it to flow.

"Make sure there aren’t any leakages. Try to seal them if you want. Take a look at your vents in your home. Make sure they’re not obstructed by couches or other furniture. Maybe even a carpet or two," added Jordan.

