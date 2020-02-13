Governor Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol ahead of frigid temps

Temperatures are anticipated to dip into the single digits and teens on Friday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont activated the state's severe cold weather protocol Thursday afternoon.

The protocol was put in place ahead of a frigid cold snap expected Friday night into Saturday.

The protocol will begin at 12 p.m. Friday and last through 12 p.m. Saturday.

By taking this measure, staff from the relevant state agencies will coordinate with the United Way 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to ensure vulnerable people receive protection.

A listing of available shelters throughout Connecticut can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.

While activated, the protocol includes the following actions:

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.