Severe weather rips roofs off of apartment buildings in Massachusetts

Video shows what appears to be a roof collapse in Holyoke, Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Severe storms swept through New England Friday, leaving behind damage in many Massachusetts towns.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Boston, two roofs collaspsed on West Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

At least two people were injured and 141 people were displaced, FOX6 Springfield Western Mass News reported.

Images on social media showed cars crushed by falling debris.

Between 7:40 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. there were 33 storm reports filed with the NWS. At 11:00 p.m. there were about 30,000 customers without power in Massachusetts, mainly in the central part of the state.

A tornado watch was in effect for Massachusetts from about 4:00 p.m until 10:00 p.m. A tornado watch was in effect for northern Connecticut from about 5:50 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.