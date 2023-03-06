How to beat the extreme heat as summer weather extends into September

Temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to surpass 90° Fahrenheit and dip back down to the 80s on Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As summer comes to an unofficial end this Labor Day, the hot days are sticking around for another week, making for a possible heat wave. It's important for you and your pets to stay cool as temperatures start to rise.

Temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to surpass 90°F and dip back down to the 80s on Friday.

Labor Day will be 91 and hot, Tuesday is up to 93 and hot, with Wednesday and Thursday reaching 94 and, you guessed it, hot.

Thursday through Saturday will be littered with scattered showers and storms.

While outdoors, it's important to remember that heat can be dangerous.

There are additional steps to ensure your safety and your friends, family, and neighbors' safety when it comes to hot weather:

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air conditioning or dark, cool conditions when possible, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in just minutes under these conditions.

During periods of extreme heat, cooling centers are often opened up at the local level. These cooling centers provide a place to cool off for members of the community especially those most impacted by extreme heat.

Stay hydrated

Stay indoors

Watch for signs of dehydration (dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth)

Don’t leave pets outside

Don’t leave children or pets inside the car

Check on elderly neighbors

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke occur when the body loses its ability to cool itself down or becomes dehydrated, which can be life-threatening. Here are some signs to look out for:

Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, weakness, and nausea are signs of heat exhaustion. Confusion, dizziness, headache, or becoming unconscious are signs of heat stroke.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is urged to seek a place to cool down and call 911.

Pets can also experience heat exhaustion, and can even die from it.

People seem to take their pets wherever they go, but cracking the car window just isn't safe for them. Leaving them at home really is the safest place during extreme heat.

On a 70°F day, in just 10 minutes, the temperature in the vehicle jumps to 90°F.

And on an 85°F day, that temperature goes over 100°F in that same amount of time. And the longer you wait, the higher that number goes.

The bottom line here is: love your pets and leave them at home. They'll be wagging their tail and ready for treats when you return.

If a city or town has opened a designated cooling center, United Way-211 lists the site location and hours on its website.

To have your Cooling Center information added or any changes made to current listings, please send your information to: info@ctunitedway.org

